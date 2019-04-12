HTC smartphone powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC and 6 GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

HTC had recently said that the company will only focus on flagship smartphone and mid-range phones going forward and ditch the entry-level segment. This is the company’s new strategy to grow its market share and improve profitability.

Now, a new mid-range smartphone from the company has been spotted online on benchmarking platform Geekbench. The listing also reveals some of the phone’s key specifications, as well as its model number — 2Q7A100.

It shows that the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 octa-core chipset. The SD710 is a pretty good SoC in the upper mid-range segment that powers several devices, including Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, Nokia 8.1, Xiaomi Mi Max 3, among others.

The processor has been coupled with 6 GB of RAM and the listing confirms that the device will be running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box. At this moment, this is all that the Geekbench listing has leaked.

As the phone has been leaked, we expect to know more about it in the coming weeks. However, it’s unlikely for the smartphone to go official in the coming weeks. We expect the phone to get launched in a couple of months.

HTC hasn’t launched any smartphone in the current yet. The HTC Desire 12s was the last smartphone to get launched, which happened in December last year. It’s a budget smartphone powered by Snapdragon 435 SoC and 3/4 GB of RAM and running Android 8.1 Oreo OS.