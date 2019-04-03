Xolo had announced two smartphones earlier this year in India — Era 4X and Era 5X. However, at that time, the company had not revealed the phone’s pricing and availability details.

Now, the company has finally launched the Xolo Era 5X smartphone in India for a price of ₹7,499, which is now available for purchase Black color through Amazon as well as Flipkart.

Further, the company says that the Reliance Jio users will get ₹1,200 cashback along with 50 GB of additional data on the recharge of ₹198 or ₹299 plan.

The smartphone sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor, coupled with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

There’s also a microSD card slot which enables you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 128 GB. In the camera department, it comes with a 13 MP rear camera and a 13 MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The phone’s highlight is that it comes with the AI Studio mode. It also comes with different modes including portrait lighting, real-time bokeh, face beauty, HDR, panorama, AR stickers, Super Night mode, QR Scanner, intelligent selfie, and FHD recording.

According to the company, the phone’s Face Unlock feature can unlock the device in just 0.6 seconds while the fingerprint sensor can unlock the phone in just 0.2 seconds. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS with the Star OS 5.0 custom skin and is powered by a 3000 mAh battery.

Xolo Era 5X Specifications

