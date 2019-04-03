GuidesSamsung

How to capture RAW photos on Samsung Galaxy S10+

By Divyang Makwana
The Samsung Galaxy S10+ equips powerful tri-camera setup on the back with loads of camera features. Did you know you can snap high-quality photos with the Samsung Galaxy S10+? Your Galaxy S10+ can capture RAW photos as well, to enable it, here what you need to do. Here’s how to capture RAW images on Samsung Galaxy S10+.

Samsung-Galaxy-S10-Hands-on-Images-8

Capture RAW photos on Samsung Galaxy S10+

The RAW photos serve more picture clarity and maximum possible details that can be captured from a camera. The images are usually higher in size, more like 5-7 times the size of the normal image. If you want to take photos in RAW format, you just need to enable a quick setting on your Galaxy S10+.

Launch the camera app and go to Camera Settings -> Save options -> Raw copies (Pro) and turn on the slider.

Once you enable this option, take photos in Pro mode to save a RAW copy of the image. You will find two images one of which is the RAW image saved in the gallery.

Samsung-Galaxy-S10-Plus-Camera-Tips-Tricks-Hidden-Features-8

This trick also works on other Samsung phones that support RAW image capturing.