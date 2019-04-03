Huawei P30 Pro and P30 Lite to reportedly launch in India next week

After launching the P30 and P30 Pro flagship smartphones last month at a launch event in Paris, France, China-based Huawei is now all set to launch the P30 Pro smartphone in India. Recently, Amazon.in also published the landing page for the smartphone, hinting at the exclusive availability.

Now, according to the reports, the launch of Huawei P30 Pro smartphone in the Indian market will take place next week. Along with that, the company could also launch the P30 Lite in India. However, there’s no official confirmed of the same from the company.

Currently, there’s no information available regarding the P30 Pro’s pricing and availability in India or which color options the company plans to introduce in the country. However, it’s known that the highest variant will pack 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display offering 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which the company claims is 37% faster.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 octa-core processor. In the camera department, the smartphone comes with 40 MP main sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens + 16 MP ultra-wide lens + ToF (time-of-flight) depth-sensing lens. On the front side, the smartphone features a 32 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

Coming to the software department, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1 custom interface. It is powered by a 4200 mAh battery and comes with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support, 15W wireless charging as well as reverse charging support.

On the other hand, the P30 Lite sports a 6.15-inch full-HD+ 2.5D curved glass LCD display and is powered by the octa-core Kirin 710 SoC processor, along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It packs a triple-rear camera setup with a 24 MP primary sensor + 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens + 2 MP sensor with LED flash. It runs Android Pie and is powered by a 3340 mAh battery.

