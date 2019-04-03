Samsung Galaxy A20e running Android Pie-based One UI gets certified by FCC

Samsung has launched a bunch of smartphones under its newly revamped Galaxy A-series smartphones. The company has also scheduled a launch event on 10th April to launch three new Galaxy A-series smartphones, which the company hasn’t confirmed yet.

Earlier this week, a render of the Samsung Galaxy A20e smartphone was leaked online, which could be one of the smartphones launching on 10th, along with the Galaxy A90 — the top-end model in the lineup. Now, ahead of the launch, the Galaxy A20e has passed through the FCC certification process.

The FCC listing for the model number SM-A202F/DS reveals that the smartphone will feature a 5.84-inch display, which seems like a significant downgrade when compared to the 6.4-inch display size of the regular Galaxy A20. It is expected to have an HD+ panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Previous leaks related to the smartphone revealed that it will feature a water-drop notch on top of the display and comes with a dual-camera setup on the back where the sensors are stacked vertically in the top-left corner, along with an LED flash. In the top-center part, there’s a fingerprint sensor and below that is a Samsung branding.

The phone is expected to be powered by the Exynos 7884 or Exynos 7870 octa-core processor and will support only Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n for connectivity, along with the usual set of connectivity options. It is running Android 9 Pie-based Samsung One UI.

A few weeks ago, Samsung Galaxy A20 went official, which features a 6.4-inch Infinity-V Super AMOLED display. It is powered by an Exynos 7884 octa-core processor, clubbed with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone has 13MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, 8MP selfie camera, and 4000 mAh capacity battery.

