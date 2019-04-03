Oppo has launched a new variant of its Oppo A7 budget smartphone in China, dubbed Oppo A7n. The phone is priced at 1,499 Yuan (approximately $223) and is available in Lake Light Gree color.

The phone comes with a Hyper Boost acceleration engine that is touted to enhance the performance and gaming experience. It features a 6.2-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with 720 x 1520 pixels screen resolution offering 270ppi of pixel density and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) chipset, which is coupled with IMG GE8320 GPU and 4 GB of RAM. It packs 64 GB of internal storage and comes with a microSD card slot that supports storage expansion up to 256 GB.

In the camera department, taking care of the photography needs is a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens on the back. It also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera along with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Micro-USB with USB OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2.1 and is powered by a 4200 mAh battery.

The Oppo A7n is currently available for purchase in China and the company has not yet revealed any more details regarding the phone’s availability in other regions.

Oppo A7n Specifications

CPU: MediaTek Helio P35 MT6765 SoC

RAM: 4 GB

GPU: IMG GE8320

Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2.1

Display: 6.2-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with 720 x 1520 pixels screen resolution, 270ppi of pixel density and a 19:9 aspect ratio

Rear Camera: 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 lens

Front Camera: 16-megapixel with f/2.0 lens

Internal Storage: 64 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Micro-USB with USB OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Colors: Lake Light Green

Battery: 4200 mAh

Oppo A7n Pricing and Availability