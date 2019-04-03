Tecno Camon i4 with Helio A22 SoC and triple rear cameras goes official in India

Tecno Mobiles, expanding its portfolio of devices in India, has today launched a new budget smartphone — Tecno Camon i4. The phone comes in three variants based on the memory configuration and is now available for purchase across the country.

The phone falls under the company’s ‘111’ initiative which offers a 1-time screen replacement within 6 months of purchase, a 100-day free replacement guarantee, and a 1-month extended warranty.

The smartphone features a 6.2-inch HD+ dot notched display with a screen resolution of 1500 x 720 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 88.6 percent screen to body ratio. The device is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor clocked at 2GHz.

It comes in three variants — 2/3/4 GB of RAM and has two options in terms of internal storage — 32 GB and 64 GB. There’s also a microSD card slot that allows you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256 GB.

As for the camera, the smartphone features a triple-camera setup at the back, which comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For the front-facing camera, there’s a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own HiOS 4.6 custom interface. It is powered by a 3500 mAh battery and comes with Rocket Charge feature, which the company claims deliver 2 hours of calling from just 10 minutes of charge.

The Tecno Camon i4 is available in four color options — Aqua Blue, Champagne Gold, Midnight Black, and Nebula Black. The 2 GB RAM model is priced at ₹9,599, 3 GB RAM model costs ₹10,599 while the 4 GB RAM model is priced at ₹11,999.

Check out the phone’s unboxing video below.

Tecno Camon i4 Specifications

CPU: 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor

2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor RAM: 2/3/4 GB

2/3/4 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie-based HiOS 4.6

Android 9 Pie-based HiOS 4.6 Display: 6.2-inch HD+ dot notched display with 1500 x 720 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 88.6 percent screen to body ratio

6.2-inch HD+ dot notched display with 1500 x 720 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 88.6 percent screen to body ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP wide-angle lens + 2 MP depth sensor

13 MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP wide-angle lens + 2 MP depth sensor Front Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Aqua Blue, Champagne Gold, Midnight Black, and Nebula Black

Aqua Blue, Champagne Gold, Midnight Black, and Nebula Black Battery: 3500 mAh with Rocket Charge support

Techno Camon i4 Pricing and Availability