Oppo A5s to reportedly launch in India next week, could be priced around Rs. 10,000

Last month, Oppo launched the Oppo A5s smartphone in China, which is almost the same as the Oppo A5 but comes with a different CPU version. After its debut in China, the company is all set to launch the Oppo A5s smartphone in India next week.

According to the report, the device will be priced around Rs. 10,000 in the Indian market, which also happens to be the most competitive price segment.

Coming to the specifications, the phone features a 6.2-inch IPS LCD panel which comes equipped with a waterdrop-style notch and offers HD+ screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P35. The phone is expected to come in three variants — 2/3/4 GB of RAM. For storage, there will be two options — 32 GB and 64 GB.

There’s also a microSD card slot that enables further storage expansion up to 256 GB. The notch houses a front-facing camera of 8-megapixel. On the back side of the phone is a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor placed horizontally.

It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS out-of-the-box with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 custom interface on top. It draws power from a 4230mAh battery but there’s no support fast charging.

Oppo A5s Specifications