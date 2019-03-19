Earlier this month, Oppo A5s smartphone’s specifications had surfaced online. Now, weeks after that leak, the company has now officially launched the smartphone in China. The phone just comes with a different CPU version compared to the Oppo A5 launched earlier.

The phone features a 6.2-inch IPS LCD panel which comes equipped with a waterdrop-style notch and offers HD+ screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset along with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

There’s also a microSD card slot that enables further storage expansion. The notch houses a front-facing camera of 8-megapixel. On the back side of the phone is a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor placed horizontally.

It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS out-of-the-box with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 custom interface on top. It draws power from a 4230mAh battery but there’s no support fast charging.

While the Oppo A5s has been announced, the company has not yet shared the phone’s pricing information. It will be available in two color options — Black and Red.

Oppo A5s Specifications

CPU: MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core 12nm processor

MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core 12nm processor GPU: PowerVR GE8320 GPU

PowerVR GE8320 GPU RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.2-inch IPS HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.2-inch IPS HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: Dual Camera featuring 13 MP + 2 MP sensors

Dual Camera featuring 13 MP + 2 MP sensors Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Yes, via microSD card

Yes, via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Colors: Black and Red

Black and Red Battery: 4230 mAh

Oppo A5s Pricing and Availability