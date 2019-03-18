As expected, Xiaomi’s gaming smartphone Black Shark has today launched its third gaming smartphone — Black Shark 2. The phone comes with several notable improvements to its screen and performance.

The smartphone features a 6.39-inch AMOLED pressure sensitivity display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 43.5ms input latency. The display is HDR-enabled and covers the DCI-P3 color space. Further, to ensure the colors stay accurate, there are four ambient light color sensors that help a dedicated image processor monitor environment and adjust the screen accordingly.

It comes with a feature called Magic Press that lets the user customize the touch controls on the screen as well as the pressure sensitivity of the two sides of the screen.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset. It features a big Liquid Cool 3.0 vapor chamber cooling system that promises 14°C lower chipset temperature. It also comes with a Cooling Case add-on with a fan that helps dissipate even more heat.

The device comes in three variants — 6 GB, 8 GB, and 12 GB of RAM and two options in terms of internal storage — 128 GB and 256 GB. Coming to the camera department, the device features a 48 MP f/1.75 0.8μm primary camera paired with a 12 MP f/2.2 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front side, the smartphone comes equipped with a 20 MP shooter with f/2.0.

The Black Shark 2 comes with two front-facing stereo speakers, thus you can hold the phone horizontally without blocking the speakers and uses AI to block background noise. It also features the trendy in-display fingerprint sensor. Under its hood is a 4000 mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging.

The smartphone comes in three color options — Shadow Black, Frozen Silver, and Mirage Blue. Its pricing starts at ¥3199 (~$477) for the 6 GB + 128 GB version, while the phone costs ¥3499 (~$521) for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB version. The 8 GB RAM + 256 GB variant costs ¥3799 (~$566) and ¥4199 (~$625) for the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB version.

The Black Shark 2 is already available for pre-order in China through the company’s official website and on JD.com. The device will officially go on its first sale from 22nd March.

Black Shark 2 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 640 GPU

Adreno 640 GPU RAM: 6/8/12 GB

6/8/12 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.39-inch AMOLED with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution, input latency of 43.5ms, pressure sensitive

6.39-inch AMOLED with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution, input latency of 43.5ms, pressure sensitive Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture + 12 MP telephoto secondary sensor with 2x optical zoom

48 MP primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture + 12 MP telephoto secondary sensor with 2x optical zoom Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0

20 MP with f/2.0 Internal Storage: 128/256 GB

128/256 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, GPS + GLONASS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C port

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, GPS + GLONASS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C port Other: In-display, Fingerprint Scanner, Magic Press, Liquid Cooling 3.0

In-display, Fingerprint Scanner, Magic Press, Liquid Cooling 3.0 Colors: Shadow Black, Frozen Silver, and Mirage Blue

Shadow Black, Frozen Silver, and Mirage Blue Battery: 4000 mAh with 27W fast charging

Black Shark 2 Pricing and Availability