The new iPad Air features an “ultra-thin 10.5-inch design” which offers a larger and more vibrant Retina display. The device is very similar to the iPad Pro model that the company had introduced in 2017.

On the other hand, the iPad mini features a 7.9-inch display which the company claims is 25 percent brighter, features a wider range of colors and works with True Tone.

Apple’s fastest A12 Bionic chip powers the devices, which is a significant increase over the A10X in the previous-generation model. It offers the highest pixel density of any iPad, according to the company. Apple says that it is made to power the next-generation of applications and workflows using advanced ML and Core ML.

Both models also come with improved camera performance, including low-light performance and advanced sensors for augmented reality experiences. Both models will also work faster and longer, will enhance performance and longer battery life.

Unlike with the iPad Pro, the iPad mini still features a Touch ID fingerprint sensor and comes with a Lightning port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Both iPads support Wi-Fi and Gigabit‑class LTE connectivity. It also comes with eSIM technology.

As for the pricing, the iPad Air starts at $399 for the base model with 64 GB storage. It’s also available in a 256 GB storage model as well as a cellular connectivity option. The device comes in three color options — Silver, Space Grey, and Gold.

The iPad Air, on the other hand, starts at $499 for the 64 GB storage model and goes up to 256 GB model. It also comes with a cellular connectivity option and is offered in three colors — Silver, Space Grey, and Gold.