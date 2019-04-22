Realme launched the Realme 3 smartphone last month, taking on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. At the time, the company had teased the Realme 3 Pro which will directly compete against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. Today, the company officially took the wraps off the Realme 3 Pro smartphone in India.

The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch Full HD+ dewdrop display offering a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 409 PPI pixel density. The 2.5D curved glass display is also protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 AIE octa-core chipset clocked at 2.2GHz and coupled with Adreno 616 GPU. The device comes in two variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a dual camera setup on the back panel, consisting of a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture, along with an LED flash.

The camera module is arranged vertically in the top-left corner while there’s a fingerprint scanner placed in the top-center position. On the front side, the phone comes equipped with a 25 MP front-facing snapper with f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies and video calling.

There’s also a dedicated microSD card slot that allows users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256 GB. Unfortunately, just like every other Realme smartphone, this one too comes with a micro USB port instead of Type-C port.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, FM Radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Running on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6, the phone is powered by a 4045 mAh battery. It comes with HyperBoost 2.0 which offers SystemBoost, GameBoost, and AppBoost.

The Realme 3 Pro will be available in three color options — Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple. The 4 GB RAM model costs ₹13,999 while the 6 GB + 128 GB model is priced at ₹16,999. It will go on sale through Flipkart and the company’s own online store from 29th April.

Realme 3 Pro Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor GPU: Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

Mali-G72 MP3 GPU RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie

ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.3-inch Full HD+ dewdrop display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, 408ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.3-inch Full HD+ dewdrop display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, 408ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 5 MP (f/2.4) with support for portrait mode, Nightscape, AI-based scene recognition, Chroma Boost, 960fps slo-mo video support, 64 MP Ultra HD Mode

16 MP (f/1.7) + 5 MP (f/2.4) with support for portrait mode, Nightscape, AI-based scene recognition, Chroma Boost, 960fps slo-mo video support, 64 MP Ultra HD Mode Front Camera: 25 MP with f/2.0 aperture

25 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB External Storage: Yes, up to 256 GB

Yes, up to 256 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS Other: Fingerprint Scanner, HyperBoost 2.0

Fingerprint Scanner, HyperBoost 2.0 Colors: Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple

Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple Battery: 4045 mAh with VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging support

Realme 3 Pro Pricing and Availability

Price of 4 GB + 64 GB model: ₹13,999

₹13,999 Price of 6 GB + 128 GB model: ₹16,999

₹16,999 Availability: From 29th April via Flipkart and Realme.com and soon via offline stores

