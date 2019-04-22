Oppo A5s goes official in India; packs 6.2-inch HD+ display, Helio P35 SoC, and dual rear cameras
A few days ago, we reported that Oppo will soon be launching its new budget smartphone under the A-series in the Indian market. Today, the company has officially launched the Oppo A5s smartphone in India, which made its debut in China sometime back.
The Oppo A5s comes with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display panel which comes equipped with a waterdrop-style notch and offers HD+ screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.
The phone is expected to come in three variants — 2 GB RAM + 32 GB of internal storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that enables further storage expansion up to 256 GB.
The notch houses a front-facing camera of 8-megapixel for taking selfies and video calling. On the back side of the phone, there’s a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor placed horizontally along with an LED flash.
It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS out-of-the-box with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 custom interface on top. It draws power from a 4230 mAh battery with AI-based feature for optimization but the phone lacks support fast charging technology.
The 2 GB RAM model of the Oppo A5s comes in Black and Red colors while the 4 GB RAM model comes in Green and Gold colors. While the 2 GB model is priced at Rs. 9,990 and is available for purchase, the 4 GB RAM variant will go on sale from next month.
Oppo A5s Specifications
- CPU: MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core 12nm processor
- GPU: PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- RAM: 2/4GB
- Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.2-inch IPS HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) waterdrop notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: Dual Camera featuring 13 MP + 2 MP sensors
- Front Camera: 8 MP
- Internal Storage: 32/64 GB
- External Storage: Yes, via microSD card
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi- 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2
- Colors: Black and Red (2 GB model); Green and Gold (4 GB model)
- Battery: 4230 mAh
Oppo A5s Pricing and Availability
- Pricing of 2 GB RAM model: Rs. 9,990
- Pricing of 4 GB RAM model: To be announced
- Availability: 2 GB RAM model now available; 4 GB RAM model to go on sale from May