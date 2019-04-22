A few days ago, we reported that Oppo will soon be launching its new budget smartphone under the A-series in the Indian market. Today, the company has officially launched the Oppo A5s smartphone in India, which made its debut in China sometime back.

The Oppo A5s comes with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display panel which comes equipped with a waterdrop-style notch and offers HD+ screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

The phone is expected to come in three variants — 2 GB RAM + 32 GB of internal storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that enables further storage expansion up to 256 GB.

The notch houses a front-facing camera of 8-megapixel for taking selfies and video calling. On the back side of the phone, there’s a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor placed horizontally along with an LED flash.

It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS out-of-the-box with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 custom interface on top. It draws power from a 4230 mAh battery with AI-based feature for optimization but the phone lacks support fast charging technology.

The 2 GB RAM model of the Oppo A5s comes in Black and Red colors while the 4 GB RAM model comes in Green and Gold colors. While the 2 GB model is priced at Rs. 9,990 and is available for purchase, the 4 GB RAM variant will go on sale from next month.

Oppo A5s Specifications

CPU: MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core 12nm processor

MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core 12nm processor GPU: PowerVR GE8320 GPU

PowerVR GE8320 GPU RAM: 2/4GB

2/4GB Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.2-inch IPS HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) waterdrop notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.2-inch IPS HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) waterdrop notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: Dual Camera featuring 13 MP + 2 MP sensors

Dual Camera featuring 13 MP + 2 MP sensors Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Yes, via microSD card

Yes, via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi- 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi- 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 Colors: Black and Red (2 GB model); Green and Gold (4 GB model)

Black and Red (2 GB model); Green and Gold (4 GB model) Battery: 4230 mAh

Oppo A5s Pricing and Availability