Realme 3 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro [Specs Comparison]

Realme 3 Pro has been launched in India and it directly competes with the Redmi Note 7 Pro which was launched more than a month ago by Xiaomi. Here, we have compared both the smartphones head to head to see which is better in terms of specifications. Take a look.

Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 675 – Realme 3 Pro

Qualcomm’s midrange chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, Snapdragon 675 and the new Snapdragon 710 have been seen on a handful of smartphones. While the OPPO R17 Pro was the first device to equip the Snapdragon 710 octa-core CPU, the Realme 3 Pro is the second.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 Pro packs a Snapdragon 675 octa-core CPU. The Snapdragon 710 is a tad better than the Snapdragon 675 when we compare the overall performance of these chips, the latter uses Kryo 260 cores while the Snapdragon 710 has the newer Kryo 360 cores.

However, since the Snapdragon 675 has the 4 Kryo 260 performance cores as compared to the 2 performance Kryo 360 cores, the Snapdragon 675 could have a slight edge over the Snapdragon 710 in terms of CPU performance.

The Adreno 616 GPU is certainly ahead compared to the Adreno 612, hence the GPU performance is better on the Snapdragon 710 as compared to the Snapdragon 675.

48 MP Camera – Redmi Note 7 Pro

Speaking of the cameras on both the phone, both are powered by dual cameras on the rear side. The Realme 3 Pro comes with 16 MP + 5 MP dual cameras whereas the Redmi Note 7 Pro has a whopping 48 MP camera and a 5 MP secondary camera for depth sensing.

As per the on-paper specs, it seems the Redmi Note 7 Pro has a better camera onboard. Also, the 48 MP camera captures more details versus the 16 MP camera, the resulting image can be zoomed deeper than the one captured on the Realme 3 pro.

25 MP Selfie Camera – Realme 3 Pro

Moving to the selfie cameras, the Realme 3 Pro has a better overall front camera, there is a 25 MP selfie camera on its waterdrop notch versus the 13 MP front camera on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The quality of the image appears to be better when compared to that of the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

USB Type-C Port – Redmi Note 7 Pro

Another important aspect on the phone is the USB port, the Realme 3 Pro comes with a standard micro USB port at the bottom. Rivals are already up on its way with the new USB port, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is using the USB Type-C.

Triple Slot SIM Tray – Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro carries a triple slot SIM tray with a dedicated microSD card slot in it while the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a hybrid SIM tray in which you can add a microSD card on the SIM2 slot.

Super Slow Motion 960 FPS – Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro’s another major highlight in the camera apart from the Nightscape is the super slow motion 960 FPS video capturing. The Realme 3 Pro captures 960 frames per second footage using it’s 16 MP rear camera while the Redmi Note 7 Pro’s 48 MP camera doesn’t offer super slow motion recording.

This is a feature that you don’t see on midrange smartphones as far as the current smartphones are concerned. It is usually seen on the flagships like Samsung Galaxy S10+ and HUAWEI P30 Pro. Realme 3 Pro is leading in its class.

VOOC Charging (20W) – Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro comes with fast charging using the VOOC Charging technology, the one that OPPO phones are using. The VOOC Charger on the Realme 3 Pro is rated 20W i.e. 5V and 4A charging the phone in about 80 mins fully. This is why the Realme 3 Pro is ahead in the game when it comes to the battery charging.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 Pro doesn’t ship with a fast charger, it has the standard 10W (5V, 2A) charger that takes longer time to charge. The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with the Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 4 which can help the phone charge faster using a fast charger, however, the stock charger is still a disappointment, the company should provide a fast charger alongwith the phone.

Conclusion

Both the Realme 3 Pro and the Redmi Note 7 Pro are great affordable midrange phones, the Realme 3 Pro sets apart from the competition with its blazing fast performance, super slow motion 960fps feature, fast 20W VOOC charging, and triple slot SIM tray.