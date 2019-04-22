Lenovo Z6 Pro full specifications revealed ahead of its launch

Lenovo will be taking the wraps off its upcoming flagship smartphone, Z6 Pro, tomorrow at a launch event in Beijing, China. Just a day before the phone’s official launch, Lenovo’s VP has provided the full specifications of the Lenovo Z6 Pro through Weibo.

The smartphone will be featuring a 6.3-inch Full HD+ waterdrop notch display. As leaked earlier, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, just like every other flagship smartphone launching this year.

Further, the shared image showcases that the device will come with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage. However, the highlight of the phone is its back camera module, which the company is referring to as “Hyper Video.”

On the back side, it comes with a 48 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP camera sensors and will be capable of taking 100 MP photo. On the front side, as reported earlier, the phone will come equipped with a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies.

The Lenovo Z6 Pro will be the first smartphone from the company to come with support for 5G connectivity. The phone will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery and will be running ZUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie OS.

Other features of the smartphone include Dolby Panoramic Sound for enhanced 360-degree sound and a liquid cooling system for better performance. To know the phone’s pricing and availability information, we’ll have to wait for a few more hours.

