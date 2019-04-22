Nokia 9 PureView fingerprint scanner gets fooled by a chewing gum pack

HMD Global’s flagship smartphone Nokia 9 PureView had a few reliability-related issues in the in-display fingerprint scanner. To fix that, the company rolled out a minor update last week. Well, instead of solving the issue, the update seems to have made it worse.

Some users of the Nokia 9 PureView are reporting that the device gets unlocked even with an unregistered fingerprint. A user shared a video on Twitter in which we can see that the device gets unlocked just by placing a pack of chewing gum on the screen.

Here is my Nokia 9 Fingerprint sensor issue, phone can be unlocked using a chewing gum packet or someone else's finger. Even unlocked with a coin or leather gloves. Please do help me get my Nokia 9 sorted. pic.twitter.com/Thce3nB2fr — Decoded Pixel (@decodedpixel) April 21, 2019

It seems that the issue could be related to the newly tweaked algorithm which is now doing a less precise scan of the fingerprint when certain conditions are met. However, we’ll wait for the company to respond to this issue and provide a quick fix.

Given that the issue is software-related and not because of faulty hardware, we expect the company to fix it soon through an over-the-air (OTA) update but that could easily take anywhere from a few days to a couple of weeks.

In-display fingerprint sensors, while being impressive, hasn’t scored many points when it comes to the actual usage. The technology is just around one year old and is pretty slow when compared to the traditional fingerprint scanners.

Meanwhile, the Nokia 9 PureView is reportedly making its way to the Indian market by the end of this month. However, the company has not officially confirmed this but the company had teased its arrival last month through a post on its Facebook page.