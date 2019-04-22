Vodafone Idea partners with Sony LIV to offer premium content

Vodafone Idea, one of the leading telecom service provider in India, has today announced yet another partnership in the content segment to strengthen its position in the market. The company has announced its partnership with Sony LIV, a premium on-demand video streaming platform.

The deal will enable the company to offer exclusive digital content in Hindi and English to its users. As a part of this deal, Vodafone Idea customers will now be able to enjoy the content on Vodafone Play or Idea Movies & TV app and watch their favorite shows from Sony Pictures Network as well as movies and web series for no extra cost.

The move from telecom operator Vodafone Idea comes at a time when the user accessibility has increased in India thanks to the affordable data pricing, which in turn resulted in significant growth in the online video viewing audience. With this tie-up, the network is capitalizing by offering viewers with an array of premium content across genres.

The company said that the offering includes more than 1,000 movies along with recently announced 14 original shows, over Short format shows, top-rated shows from Sony Entertainment Channel and Sab TV for the customers of Vodafone Idea.

It also includes Sony LIV’s English content catalog which includes shows like – The Good Doctor, Counterpart, Damages, and Snatch among others. Adding onto the line-up is the Lionsgate Library with shows like Power, White Queen, and Houdini to name a few.