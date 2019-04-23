Oppo Reno and Reno 10X Zoom to launch in India by June this year

Oppo recently unveiled its all-new smartphone lineup — Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition in China a few weeks ago. The phone was expected to make its way to other regions soon and now, a report says that the Reno lineup could soon launch in India.

According to the report from 91Mobiles, the Oppo Reno Standard Edition, as well as the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition, could be launched in India by the end of June this year. However, the exact launch date or the phone’s pricing and availability information are not yet known.

The Oppo Reno features a 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, coupled with 6/8 GB of RAM. There are two options in terms of internal storage — 128 GB and 256 GB.

The handset features a dual rear camera setup, which consists of a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There’s also the iconic side-swing selfie camera module that houses a 16 MP sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

It runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 and comes with Breeno Assistant. The smartphone is powered by a 3765 mAh battery that comes with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The Oppo Reno will be available in four color options — Extreme Night Black, Fog Sea Green, Mist Powder, and Nebula Purple.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition comes with a 48 MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 0.8um pixel size, OIS, Laser AF, PDAF, and CAF. It also features a 13 MP periscope telephoto lens with f/3.0 aperture and an 8 MP 120-degree Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture.

The device features a pop-up lens so that the phone could have a notchless front design. It comes with a wedge-shaped part and has a 16 MP front-facing camera with LED flash. There’s a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset.

The device comes in three configurations – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie operating system, and it has Oppo’s new Color OS 6.0. The Oppo Reno 10X Zoom has a 4065mAh battery, and it features 20W fast charging.