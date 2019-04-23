Redmi Y3 Geekbench listing reveals the phone’s key specifications

Xiaomi’s Redmi has scheduled a launch event in India on 24th April where the China-based company is all set to launch its new smartphone — Redmi Y3. Now, ahead of the phone’s official announced, the device has been spotted on Geekbench.

The Geekbench listing of the Redmi Y3 smartphone reveals the phone’s key specifications. It suggests that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, which if true, will be really disappointing to have. The Snapdragon 625 SoC is more than three years old, being first launched in February 2016.

It also reveals that the phone will be powered by 3 GB of RAM but we are sure that the device will also be available in other memory options. It also confirms that the smartphone will be running MIUI 10 OS based on Android 9 Pie.

A recent teaser video revealed that the smartphone will come with a gradient finish on the back panel. It also confirmed that the Redmi Y3 will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery. Earlier, the company had claimed that the phone’s battery will last two days on a single charge.

The Redmi Y3 is confirmed to come with a 32 MP front-facing camera, however, it won’t be the first smartphone to boast such high-resolution camera sensor on the front side. There are already a few smartphones available in the market featuring a 32 MP camera on the front side, which includes Huawei P30 and Vivo V15 Pro (Review).

The phone’s landing page on Amazon India website hints that the phone will be available for purchase exclusively through Amazon.in upon its launch. Along with the Redmi Y3 launch on 24th April, the China-based company is also expected to launch the Redmi 7 smartphone in India.