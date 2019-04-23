Samsung officially postpones the launch of Galaxy Fold smartphone

Samsung’s ambitious smartphone — Galaxy Fold, which had been in works for many years, finally saw the light of the day a couple of months ago. The company’s first foldable smartphone was set to go on sale from 26th April but that’s not happening now.

There were reports suggesting that even some review units of the Galaxy Fold smartphone faced major display-related issues, the company was moving ahead with the launch. But now, the company has officially announced that it’s delaying the launch of Samsung Galaxy Fold.

In a statement, the company said that it will announce the new launch date in the coming weeks. The company event confirmed that the decision to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold smartphone was taken based on the initial feedback.

In a blog post, Samsung notes: “We want our customers to have the best experience possible which is why, after initial feedback, we have decided to delay the release of the category-changing Galaxy Fold to make sure it measures up to the high standards we know you expect from us.”

It adds that the company has learned that the smartphone might need to be further improved in order to offer customers the best possible experience. Samsung associates the damage with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge.

As said, the Samsung Galaxy Fold was originally supposed to release to the public on April 26th in select major markets, including the US, China, and South Korea. Since the company has not yet confirmed the new release date for the phone, it’s safe to assume that the launch could now take another month or two.