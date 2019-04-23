Xolo, which launched the Era 5X smartphone in India last month, has now launched a new smartphone in the Indian market — Xolo ZX. The mid-range smartphone will be available for purchase through Amazon.in from 25th April.

The Xolo ZX will feature a 6.22-inch HD+ notched display with 1520 × 720 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor manufactured using the 12nm process.

The smartphone comes in two variants — 4 GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for expanding the phone’s storage capacity up to 256 GB.

Coming to the camera, on the back side, the smartphone features a dual camera setup consisting of a 13 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. On the front side, there will be a 16 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies.

The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor which the company claims can unlock the smartphone in 0.23 seconds. It will also support Face Unlock that can unlock the device in 0.9s. It will be powered by a 3260 mAh battery.

The Xolo ZX comes in Electric Blue and Midnight Blue colors and is priced at Rs. 11,499 for the 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage model while the 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage model costs Rs. 13,999.

Xolo ZX Specifications

CPU: MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor

RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB GPU: PowerVR GE8320 GPU

Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Rear Camera: 13 MP primary camera with dual-tone LED flash + 5 MP secondary camera

13 MP primary camera with dual-tone LED flash + 5 MP secondary camera Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Colors: Electric Blue and Midnight Blue

Electric Blue and Midnight Blue Battery: 3260 mAh

Xolo ZX Pricing and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM model: Rs. 11,499

Price of 6 GB RAM model: Rs. 13,999

Rs. 13,999 Availability: From 25th April via Amazon.in

Xolo ZX Offers