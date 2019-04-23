Xolo ZX with 6.22-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras and Helio P22 SoC launched in India
Xolo, which launched the Era 5X smartphone in India last month, has now launched a new smartphone in the Indian market — Xolo ZX. The mid-range smartphone will be available for purchase through Amazon.in from 25th April.
The Xolo ZX will feature a 6.22-inch HD+ notched display with 1520 × 720 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor manufactured using the 12nm process.
The smartphone comes in two variants — 4 GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for expanding the phone’s storage capacity up to 256 GB.
Coming to the camera, on the back side, the smartphone features a dual camera setup consisting of a 13 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. On the front side, there will be a 16 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies.
The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor which the company claims can unlock the smartphone in 0.23 seconds. It will also support Face Unlock that can unlock the device in 0.9s. It will be powered by a 3260 mAh battery.
The Xolo ZX comes in Electric Blue and Midnight Blue colors and is priced at Rs. 11,499 for the 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage model while the 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage model costs Rs. 13,999.
Xolo ZX Specifications
- CPU: MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4/6 GB
- GPU: PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Rear Camera: 13 MP primary camera with dual-tone LED flash + 5 MP secondary camera
- Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 64/128 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock
- Colors: Electric Blue and Midnight Blue
- Battery: 3260 mAh
Xolo ZX Pricing and Availability
- Price of 4 GB RAM model: Rs. 11,499
- Price of 4 GB RAM model: Rs. 13,999
- Availability: From 25th April via Amazon.in
Xolo ZX Offers
- Up to Rs. 5,000 Jio Cashback
- Up to 50 GB of additional 4G data in the form of one additional data voucher of 5 GB per recharge for a maximum of 10 recharges
- Cleartrip voucher worth Rs. 2,800 upon performing the first Recharge on XOLO ZX
- Mydala Rs. 5,000 discount offer for Travel, Fashion and Online Utility Shopping