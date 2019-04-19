Samsung Galaxy Fold seems to be having issues with its display panel

Earlier this year, Samsung announced the Galaxy Fold smartphone — the company’s first foldable smartphone on which the South Korean giant had been working for years. While the phone will be available for purchase later this month, the company had provided review units to some reviewers.

Now, within just one or two days of usage, the display of the Galaxy Fold smartphone has been damaged for a few reviewers. Steve Kovach from CNBC tweeted about the display on his review unit which has started flickering.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg said that his unit completely broke down and is unusable after just two days while Dieter Bohn from The Verge called out a “small bulge” on a defective hinge. Mark Gurman said that the display of his Galaxy Fold busted after he took off a “protective layer/film”.

Also, YouTuber Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) also encountered a similar issue after he removed the film that was on top of the display. As it turns out, the film on the display is not a protective layer and Samsung says that it shouldn’t be removed.

It seems that the company is already warning users not to peel off that layer. The retail units for the T-Mobile come with such warning while reviewers claim that their units don’t include any such warnings. Also, it doesn’t explain all the failed units as some of them encountered problems despite the owner not having removed the polymer layer.

After several such reports, Samsung released a statement saying that it “will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter.” However, it’s still unclear what the underlying problem with the Galaxy Fold’s display was, and whether or not Samsung will be able to address it in time for launch.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is going on sale in several markets from 26th April, carrying a price tag of $1,980. The company has confirmed that despite this issue, the company is moving ahead with the scheduled launch date.

