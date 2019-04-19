Moto Z4 leak reveals that the phone will pack Snapdragon 675 SoC and 25 MP front camera

Motorola has been reportedly working on a Moto Z4 smartphone, which has been in the leaks since past several months. The details related to the smartphone has also leaked online a few times.

Now, according to the report based on the company’s internal marketing material, the upcoming Moto Z4 smartphone will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset. It will be featuring a 6.4-inch OLED panel with a full-HD screen resolution.

Further, it notes that the device will also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor for added protection. Also, the device is said to come with a single 48-megapixel camera on the back. The sensor will use the company’s Quad Pixel technology to combine four pixels into a single large pixel to deliver a 12-megapixel image.

The report also says that the phone will have a Night Vision mode which is similar to the Google’s Night Shift feature. On the front side, the device will be featuring a 25-megapixel camera with Group Selfie mode. Also, AI integration for photography and AR stickers will be part of the package.

In the software department, the smartphone will be running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box and the phone will also come with Google’s Digital Wellbeing and Lens as well as Motorola’s Moto Display, Moto Actions, Moto Experiences.

The water-resistant smartphone will be powered by a 3600 mAh battery with TurboCharge fast-charging support that is claimed to deliver battery life of up to 2 days. The phone will also support 5G connectivity, thanks to the Moto 5G mod that can be attached to the smartphone.