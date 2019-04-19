Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL’s official renders leaked online

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, the tech giant’s upcoming mid-range smartphones, are expected to get announced officially on 7th May during the Google I/O annual developer conference. The phones have been leaked several times in the past, revealing many details.

Now, the official renders of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have leaked online, giving us a clear look at the phone’s design. It shows that both the smartphones will come with large bezels and without any kind of notches on top of the display.

Both devices are identical to each other, however, the design of the smartphone feels outdated. The renders show “Tuesday, May 7” timestamp which hints that the devices will indeed get launched on 7th May in the USA.

Previous leaks indicate that the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will feature a 5.6-inch display and a 6-inch panel respectively. Both will boast 18.5:9 aspect ratios and should have relatively thick bezels. However, the devices will lose the 8 MP wide-angle camera found on the regular Pixel 3 devices with just one selfie snapper.

Under the hood, one device will be powered by Snapdragon 670 and 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of non-expandable internal storage, while the other will be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC with the same 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Recently, it was reported that the pricing of the Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL will start at CAD $649 and CAD $799 respectively. But we hope the company goes a bit more aggressive when it comes to pricing as the currently leaked information of pricing doesn’t sound much like a “mid-range smartphone”.

