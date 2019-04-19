Samsung Galaxy Fold to reportedly launch in India next month

Samsung Galaxy Fold, the company’s highly anticipated and futuristic smartphone finally made its debut in February this year. The phone is scheduled to go on sale in select markets later this month.

Now, a new report from BGR India suggests that the South Korean giant is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Fold smartphone in India as early as next month. As per the report, the experimental smartphone could get launched in the second half of May, along with the Galaxy A80.

When launched, the Samsung Galaxy Fold will be the most expensive smartphone from the company in India as its priced at $1,980 in the USA. On the other hand, Samsung’s executive already confirmed that the Galaxy A80 will be priced between Rs. 45,000 to Rs. 50,000 in India.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold features two displays – one that measures 4.6-inch and the other that measures 7.3-inch. The smaller display sits on the outer cover of the phone and has HD+ resolution. The larger display, which is the Infinity Flex Display, sits on the inside and has QXGA+ resolution.

It is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC that’s paired with 12 GB RAM. The smartphone also comes with a total of six cameras – three at the back, two above the main display, and one on the cover. The phone runs Android Pie and comes powered by two batteries having a capacity of 2190 mAh each, with a total of 4380 mAh capacity.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Specifications