Taiwan-based smartphone maker Asus has launched a new smartphone in the company’s entry-level devices — Asus Zenfone Live (L2). The phone is a minor upgrade over the company’s Zenfone Live (L1) that was launched last year.

The smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes in two variants — one powered by Snapdragon 425 SoC and another one with Snapdragon 430 chipset. The SD425 model packs 16 GB internal storage while the SD430 variant comes with 32 GB storage.

Both the models come packed with 2 GB of RAM. There’s also a dedicated microSD card slot that allows users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity. On the front side, there’s a 5 MP selfie camera and an LED flash, which supports facial recognition.

On the back side, the Zenfone Live (L2) features a 13 MP f/2.0 PDAF main camera and a secondary 8 MP sensor along with an LED flash. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, FM radio, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of software, the smartphone runs Android Oreo out of the box, but unlike its predecessor, the phone is not a part of the Android Go program. The device is powered by a 3000 mAh battery. The Asus Zenfone Live (L2) comes in two colors — Cosmic Blue and Rocket Red.

