Google is now offering search and browser options to users in Europe

Google had recently announced that it would prompt its users in Europe about other web browsers and search engines, in order to complete with Europe’s anti-trust ruling. The company then revealed that it will be handled by Google Play.

Now, the company has announced that it has now started presenting new screens to Android users in Europe with an option to download search apps and browsers. These new screens will be displayed the first time a user opens Google Play after receiving an upcoming update.

Two different screens will surface on the device — one for search apps and another for browsers, each containing a total of five apps, including any that are already installed. The other apps that are not installed on the device will be included based on their popularity and shown in a random order.

With this, users can opt to install as many apps as they want. If an additional search app or browser is installed, the user will be shown an additional screen with instructions on how to set up the new app. The company adds that when a user downloads a search app from the screen, it’ll also ask them whether they want to change Chrome’s default search.

Google says that the screens are currently rolling out over the next few weeks and will apply to both existing and new Android phones in Europe. The company also adds that it will be evolving the implementation over time.

The European Commission had slapped Google with a record-setting $6.68 billion fine for violating antitrust laws with the way it bundled apps like Chrome and Google Search into Android.