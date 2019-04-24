Xiaomi’s Redmi 7 budget smartphone goes official in India; pricing starts at ₹7,999
Along with the launch of Redmi Y3 smartphone in India today, the China-based company has also launched the Redmi 7 smartphone. Looking at the specifications, the smartphone is almost similar to the Redmi Y3 and apart from the memory configurations, the only major difference seems to be the front-facing camera sensor.
The smartphone features a 6.26-inch HD+ display offering a waterdrop notch, 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution, 450 nits brightness, and 19:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor.
In terms of memory configuration, the phone comes in three options — 2 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage and 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage. It also supports storage expansion using a microSD card. The 4 GB RAM model hasn’t been launched in India.
Coming to the camera department, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 12 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP front-facing snapper with an LED flash and several AI-based features. On the front side, it comes with an 8 MP AI-powered shooter.
The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. The phone also comes with a P2i nano-coating making it splash proof. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 7 is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.
It comes in three color options — Lunar Red, Comet Blue, and Eclipse Black. As for the pricing, the 2 GB + 32 GB model costs ₹7,999 while the 3 GB + 32 GB model is priced at ₹8,999. It will go on sale from 29th April at Amazon.in, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores.
Redmi 7 Specifications
- CPU: 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor
- GPU: Adreno 506 GPU
- RAM: 2/3 GB
- Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10
- Display: 6.26-inch HD+ display with waterdrop notch, 1520 × 720 pixels screen resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Rear Camera: 12 MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP secondary sensor and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with AI-powered features
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 512 GB
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, GPS + GLONASS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Blue, Black, and Red
- Battery: 4000 mAh
Redmi 7 Pricing and Availability in India
- Pricing of 2 GB + 32 GB model: ₹7,999
- Pricing of 3 GB + 32 GB model: ₹8,999
- Availability: From 29th April via Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores