Along with the launch of Redmi Y3 smartphone in India today, the China-based company has also launched the Redmi 7 smartphone. Looking at the specifications, the smartphone is almost similar to the Redmi Y3 and apart from the memory configurations, the only major difference seems to be the front-facing camera sensor.

The smartphone features a 6.26-inch HD+ display offering a waterdrop notch, 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution, 450 nits brightness, and 19:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor.

In terms of memory configuration, the phone comes in three options — 2 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage and 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage. It also supports storage expansion using a microSD card. The 4 GB RAM model hasn’t been launched in India.

Coming to the camera department, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 12 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP front-facing snapper with an LED flash and several AI-based features. On the front side, it comes with an 8 MP AI-powered shooter.

The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. The phone also comes with a P2i nano-coating making it splash proof. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 7 is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

It comes in three color options — Lunar Red, Comet Blue, and Eclipse Black. As for the pricing, the 2 GB + 32 GB model costs ₹7,999 while the 3 GB + 32 GB model is priced at ₹8,999. It will go on sale from 29th April at Amazon.in, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores.

