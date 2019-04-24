You can now check your credit score through Paytm mobile app

Paytm, an online digital payments company, owned by One97 Communications, is one of the leading platforms in India. After launching various payments-related service, the company has now announced the launch of a free credit score check service.

It will now allow its users on the mobile application to check their credit score. To use this service, Paytm subscribers just need to click on ‘My Credit Score’ under their user profile section to check their credit score in under a minute.

Users will be provided with a detailed credit report on their registered email address containing details of their credit utilization and repayment history, based on the age of the credit accounts. The report also gives information about all the active credit card and loan accounts in the name of the subscriber.

Further, the company also offers useful tips on how to improve their credit score. Based on the credit score, the users also get instant and exclusive offers including a subscription to Paytm Postpaid, where users get hassle-free credit of up to Rs 30,000 each month.

How to check your credit score on Paytm?

Open and login to your Paytm app

Navigate to the app settings tab by pressing the “hamburger” key on the top left corner

Go to the “My Credit Score” tab

Enter the requisite detail like name, registered email address and phone number

A snapshot of your credit score will be shown on your screen.

You can access this credit score at any time from within the Paytm app. This means that you do not need to generate a new report every time.