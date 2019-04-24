Vivo Y17 featuring triple rear cameras and Helio P35 SoC launched in India for ₹17,990

A couple of weeks ago, we reported that Vivo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone under its Y-series — Vivo Y17. Today, the company has officially launched the Vivo Y17 in the Indian market.

The smartphone comes with a 6.35-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch on top. It offers 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 19.3:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor, which is manufactured using the 12nm process.

The chipset is coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. In the camera department, the device features a triple camera array on the back panel. It consists of an 8 MP wide-angle lens, a 13 MP primary sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

On the front side, the handset features a 20 MP snapper with AI Super Wide-Angle Camera and has a 120-degree field of view support and f/2.0 aperture. Coming to the software, it is running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own FunTouch custom interface on top.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band (2.4GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, GPS, and a micro USB port. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

While it’s not a gaming smartphone, it does come with Ultra Game Mode that optimizes the system resources when playing games. The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 18W Dual Engine fast charging.

The Vivo Y17 is now available for purchase in India through offline stores across the country, for a price of ₹17,990. The phone comes in two color options — Mineral Blue and Mystic Purple.

Vivo Y17 Specifications

CPU: MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor

MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with Fun Touch OS 9

Android 9.0 Pie with Fun Touch OS 9 Display: 6.35-inch LCD HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, 89% screen to body ratio

6.35-inch LCD HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, 89% screen to body ratio Rear Camera: 8 MP f/2.2 wide-angle lens + 13 MP f/2.2 primary sensor + 2 MP depth sensor

8 MP f/2.2 wide-angle lens + 13 MP f/2.2 primary sensor + 2 MP depth sensor Front Camera: 20 MP AI Super Wide-Angle Camera

20 MP AI Super Wide-Angle Camera Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, GPS + GLONASS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, GPS + GLONASS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Ultra Game Mod

Fingerprint Scanner, Ultra Game Mod Colors: Mineral Blue and Mystic Purple

Mineral Blue and Mystic Purple Battery: 5000 mAh

Vivo Y17 Pricing and Availability in India