Realme X and X Lite’s full specifications leaked online via TENAA

Realme is hosting a launch event in China on 15th May where the company will be launching the Realme X series of smartphones. Unlike other phones from the brand, this will be the first time a Realme smartphone won’t be making its debut in India.

Ahead of the launch, the Realme X and X Lite have appeared on TENAA, revealing full specifications. Earlier, Realme X with model number RMX1901 was spotted on TENAA with its photos and a few specifications. Now the listing has been updated with full specifications.

The phone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ notchless display and is powered by a 3680 mAh battery. Under the hood, it packs a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor, coupled with 4 GB of RAM. It has a dual camera setup on the back featuring a 48 MP sensor and a 5 MP sensor. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

On the other hand, the TENAA listing of the Realme X Lite with model number RMX1851 is actually the Realme 3 Pro that was launched in India last month. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ dewdrop display and is powered by Snapdragon 710 AIE chipset with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

It has a dual camera setup on the back panel, consisting of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front side, it comes equipped with a 25 MP front-facing snapper. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie and is powered by a 4045 mAh battery.

The Realme X smartphone has also been certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which hints that the phone’s launch in the Indian market is not far away. It could be a matter of a few weeks.

