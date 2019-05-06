Realme X launch event scheduled on 15th May in China

Realme, which is celebrating its first anniversary in India, is also gearing up to launch its first smartphones in China. Earlier, two Realme phones were spotted on TENAA, which were revealed to be the Realme 3 Pro and Realme X.

Recent report claims that the company will launch the Realme X as well as the Realme X Youth Edition. The Youth Edition is expected to be the re-branded version of the Realme 3 Pro for China. Now, the company has confirmed that the launch event will take place in China on 15th May.

The launch date announcement, which comes through a post on Weibo, reveals that the event will be hosted in Beijing, China at 3 PM local time. It is very likely that the company will be unleashing the Realme X and Realme X Pro smartphones through its upcoming unveil event.

If the leaks are to be believed, then the Realme X could be the company’s first smartphone to come with a notchless display and a pop-up front-facing camera. The standard variant will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 chipset while the Pro variant will come powered by the flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The leak also reveals that the phone will come in two variants — 6 GB of RAM and 8 GB of RAM. For the Pro variant, both the models are expected to pack 128 GB of native storage. It says that the Pro variant may get launched as the cheapest SD855-powered smartphone.

The smartphone is expected to come with a dual camera setup consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. The phone will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor and will come with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

As for the pricing, the leaked information reveals that the Realme X will come in three variants — 6 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB, and 8 GB + 128 GB, costing 1,599 yuan (~$237), 1,799 yuan (~$267), and 1,999 yuan (~$297) respectively. On the other hand, the 6 GB RAM model of the Pro variant will be priced at 2,299 Yuan (~$340) while the 8 GB RAM model could cost 2,599 Yuan (~$386).