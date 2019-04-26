Realme RMX1901 and RMX1851 gets certified by TENAA, launch imminent

Realme, one of the popular budget smartphone brand in India, has just announced its entry in the Chinese market. However, the company has not yet launched any smartphone in China. Now, two Realme smartphones have been certified by TENAA, hinting at their imminent launch.

The two Realme phones carry model number RMX1901 and RMX1851. The RMX1851 is the Realme 3 Pro smartphone that was launched in India earlier this week. The phone’s is the company’s answer to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The TENAA listing of the Realme 3 Pro doesn’t reveal all the specifications. However, we expect the smartphone to be identical to the Indian version but it could have some minor changes or difference for the Chinese market.

On the other hand, the second model, RMX1901, is an unannounced smartphone. According to the TENAA listing, the phone features a 6.5-inch display and comes packed with a 3680 mAh capacity battery. In terms of physical dimensions, the phone measures 161.2 x 76 x 9.4mm.

In terms of specifications and physical dimensions, the RMX1901 seems identical to that of the PCGM00/PCGT00 from OPPO. So, this could be the rebranded model with SD710 SoC, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, in-display fingerprint sensor,16 MP + 2 MP rear cameras and a 16 MP pop-up selfie camera.

Since both the smartphone models — RMX1901 and RMX1851 have been certified in China by TENAA and the company has officially announced its entry in the Chinese market, we expect the phone to get launched in the coming days.