Huawei P Smart Z featuring pop-up selfie camera leaked online

In order to offer a higher screen-to-body ratio, many smartphones have adopted the pop-up front-facing camera design. The trend was started by Vivo when it showcased the Vivo Apex concept smartphone, which was later commercialized as Vivo NEX.

However, Huawei the leading smartphone manufacturer in China and one of the top three smartphone brands globally is yet to launch a device with a pop-up camera even though the company has made a foldable smartphone.

From the latest report, it seems that the Huawei P Smart Z could be the company’s first smartphone to feature a pop-up camera setup. The leak reveals that the phone will have a 16 MP camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture on the front side.

As for the display, the smartphone will feature 6.59-inch “Ultra Full-View” screen offering a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, the pixel density of 391ppi. and 19.5: 9 aspect ratio — same as the P Smart (2019) that was introduced at the end of last year.

The Huawei P Smart Z will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 octa-core SoC along with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with support for microSD card with support for up to 512 GB. The dual camera setup on the back panel will come with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth sensing.

It is expected to come with EMUI 9 with Android 9 Pie and fuelled by a 4000 mAh battery. As per the reports, the phone is expected to be priced at about 210 Euro and will come in three color options — Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, and Emerald Green.

