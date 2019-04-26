Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition launched in India

As expected, Oppo has today officially launched the Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition smartphone in India. As the name suggests, the limited edition smartphone is made especially for the promotion of its Avengers: Endgame movie.

The Oppo F11 Pro Marvel Avengers Limited Edition comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs. 27,990, which Rs 3,000 more than the standard Oppo F11 Pro priced at Rs. 24,990. It will go on sale via Amazon India from 1st May.

The limited edition smartphone comes with a different paint job than the standard model. It has a blue finish on the back and Avengers logo. The power button also has a red-colored accent to mimic the logo. In the box, it comes with Captain America-inspired case for extra protection. The box has thermo-printed Avengers logo and stamped collector’s badge.

However, nothing much is changed in terms of the phone’s specifications. It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Panoramic display offering a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio and 90.9 percent screen to body ratio. Instead of a notch, the phone comes with an elevating camera that houses the front camera sensor.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the popular mid-range chipset from MediaTek — Helio P70 and features a Hyper Boost technology that basically optimizes the phone’s performance.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor along with an LED flash, f/1.79 aperture, and 6P Lens. It comes with an Ultra Night Mode for better low-light photography and a few other AI-powered features.

On the front side, the smartphone comes with a 16 MP snapper with an elevating mechanism, which the company prefers to call “Rising Camera.” It supports AI-based features as well as Face Unlock feature. There’s also a fingerprint sensor placed on the phone’s back panel.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/GLONASS, and Micro USB Port. As for the software, the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery which comes with the VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology.