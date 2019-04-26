Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 gets listed on official India website, expected to launch soon

Earlier this year, during Mobile World Congress, HMD Global had announced a few smartphones, including entry-level Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2. Now, it seems that the Finnish company is all set to launch both the devices in India.

The Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 have now been listed on the Nokia India website, which hints that the launch of these two smartphones is not far away. But since the launch date or pricing information is not yet revealed, we’ll have to wait for the official announcement from the company.

As for the specifications, the Nokia 3.2 comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels screen resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 chipset, paired with either 2GB or 3GB of RAM.

It features a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 autofocus lens on the back and a 5-megapixel fixed-focus selfie shooter on the front with an f/2.2 lens. The phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Nokia 4.2 features a 5.71-inch HD+ notched display and is powered by quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset, paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM. Taking care of photography needs is a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is a part of Android One and runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is fuelled by a 3000 mAh battery.

