Reliance Jio introduces ‘Realme Youth Offer’ with 3 GB daily data and benefits worth Rs. 5,300

Reliance Jio, which has been partnering with smartphone manufacturers to offer a special deal to the new customers of the smartphone, has now announced a new offer for the Realme users. The offer is applicable for all Realme smartphone users, including Realme 1, Realme 2, 2 Pro, C1, U1, Realme 3 and the newly launched 3 Pro.

The new telecom entrant has announced “Realme Youth Offer”, under which the users will get benefits worth Rs 5,300 on recharge of just Rs 299 with 3 GB 4G data per day. It also offers Jio Instant discounts of Rs 1,800 which can be used for reducing the price on your mobile recharges, however, only Rs 100 can be used at a time.

There is also tie-up offers with BookMyShow offering 50 percent discount, but the offer is applicable only for the first-time user of BookMyShow. There’s also Rs 3,250 cashback on Cleartrip and coupon benefits at Ferns and Petals with Rs 150 off on purchases of Rs 750. As per the company, all these benefits are worth Rs 5,300.

Users will be able to avail the coupon from the MyJio mobile application. Also, all these offers are valid for eligible device purchased on or between March 12, 2019 and June 7, 2019.

The announcement of this special offer for Realme comes just days after the company launched its latest smartphone — Realme 3 Pro. It comes with 6.3-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 710 SoC, 16 MP + 5 MP rear cameras, 25 MP front-facing camera, Android Pie with ColorOS 6, and 4045 mAh battery.

As for the price, the Realme 3 Pro costs Rs 13,999 for the base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage while the other variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 16,999. The phone is now available for purchase in India.