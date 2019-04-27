Oppo A1k to reportedly launch in India on 2nd May for ₹7,990

Oppo, which launched the Oppo A1 budget smartphone in China last year, is now gearing up to launch the Oppo A1k smartphone. Recently, the phone’s poster was leaked online, suggesting that its launch isn’t far away.

Now, a new report citing sources in the retail stores says that the Oppo A1k is all set to get launched in the Indian market on 2nd May. It further adds that the smartphone will be priced at ₹7,990. From its launch date, the phone will be available for purchase via offline stores across India.

The Oppo A1k is already confirmed to be powered by a 4000 mAh battery. It’s also known that the smartphone will have 32 GB of internal storage. The render shows that there will be a waterdrop notch and a single rear camera module with an LED flash.

Earlier, the phone’s specifications were leaked online, which revealed that it will be powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, which is manufactured using TSMC’s 12nm FinFET process. It has eight ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz and comes with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clocked at 650 MHz.

The device will pack 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It’s not yet known if the smartphone comes with a microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity. However, we expect it to have a microSD card slot with support of up to 256 GB.

The device may feature a 6-inch display but the screen resolution is not yet known. The phone will measure 154.4 x 77.4 x 8.4mm and weigh 165 grams. It will be running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own ColorOS 6 on top.

Going by the leaked poster, it seems that at the time of launch, the Oppo A1k smartphone will come in two colors — Red, and Black.