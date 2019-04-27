Xiaomi India MD teases Snapdragon 730-powered smartphone

A few days ago, Xiaomi launched its next-generation selfie-centric smartphone — Redmi Y3 as well as the Redmi 7 smartphones in the Indian market. Now, the company is gearing up to launch a new smartphone powered by Snapdragon 7xx chipset.

Manu Kumar Jain, MD of Xiaomi India and Vice President of Xiaomi Global has tweeted that a new Xiaomi smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 7xx chipset will soon launch in India. He also revealed that the chipset in question was announced a week ago.

Great meeting Rajen @rajen_vagadia & Kedar from #Qualcomm.@Xiaomi & @Qualcomm have always worked together to bring the latest & the best! Breaking news: A new #Xiaomi phone with latest #Snapdragon 7_ _ (announced just 2 weeks ago) is coming to India very soon! Any guesses? 😎 pic.twitter.com/TnrnTOr4PI — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 26, 2019

This confirms that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset or the gaming-focused version of the same chipset — Snapdragon 730G. It is believed that the smartphone could be the Xiaomi Mi A3 but it’s not yet confirmed.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 is an octa-core processor which comes with Kryo 470 cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz. This is Qualcomm’s first chipset manufactured on Samsung’s 8nm LPP node. It comes with Adreno 618 GPU which promises 25% increased performance over its predecessor.

As per the rumors, the upcoming Mi A3 is expected to come with a triple rear camera array consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor along with 13 MP and 8 MP camera sensors. Rumors also indicate an OLED display with support for an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4000 mAh battery.

There’s a possibility that the smartphone could make its debut in China before getting launched in India. Currently, there’s no information about the phone’s specifications or launch.