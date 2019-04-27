Realme 3 Pro 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model launched in India for ₹15,999

Earlier this week, on 22nd April, Realme launched a new smartphone — Realme 3 Pro. As the name itself suggests, the smartphone is a Pro variant of the Realme 3 launched last month.

At the launch event, the company announced two variants of the phone — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Now, the company has announced the third variant which comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

This new variant of the device will be available during the first flash sale of Realme 3 Pro on 29th April, along with the other two variants. As for the pricing, the 6 GB + 64 GB model is priced at ₹15,999. The 4 GB RAM model costs ₹13,999 while the 6 GB + 128 GB model costs ₹16,999.

The Realme 3 Pro comes in three color options — Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple. It will be available for purchase through Realme online store and Flipkart. While the Carbon Grey and Nitro Blue colors will be available from day one, the Lightning Purple color option will be released in May.

The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch Full HD+ dewdrop display, which is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 AIE octa-core chipset clocked at 2.2GHz, coupled with Adreno 616 GPU.

It has a dual camera setup on the back panel, consisting of a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture, along with an LED flash. On the front side, the phone comes equipped with a 25 MP front-facing snapper with f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies and video calling.

The device comes with HyperBoost 2.0 which offers SystemBoost, GameBoost, and AppBoost. Running on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 operating system, the phone is powered by a 4045 mAh battery.

You can check out our unboxing video of the Realme 3 Pro below.