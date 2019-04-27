Reliance Jio GigaFiber subscribers are reportedly getting landline service

After taking the telecom industry by storm, Reliance Jio announced its Jio GigaFiber service last year and had started taking registrations for the same in August 2018. Earlier, Mukesh Ambani had said that GigaFiber will be the largest greenfield fixed-line broadband rollout globally, being introduced concurrently in 1,100 cities across India.

The service is currently being piloted in several cities in India and now it is now being reported that the company is rolling out landline service to the GigaFiber subscribers. The report comes just a month after it was said that the company is testing a Triple Play plan.

However, the company is yet to officially announce anything about the landline rollout or the expanded commercial availability of the GigaFiber service itself. A user of the service tweeted that the company has begun offering its broadband service users with a landline connection that uses the company’s GigaHub Home Gateway.

He has also revealed that the company is asking the subscribers to arrange their own telephone instrument to use the landline service. He also said that the users get 8-digit landline number that starts with 3xxx.

As per the reports, Reliance Jio will be adding telephone and TV services in the coming three months when the service will be launched commercially. The service is set to act as an all-in-one solution by providing broadband, IPTV, landline, video conferencing, VR gaming, and other services.

The latest development seems to be a part of the company’s gradual rollout of all these services to its current subscribers. Surprisingly, the company has been quiet about Jio GigaFiber since announcing it with much fanfare at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) last year.

Source