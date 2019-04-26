OnePlus teases triple rear camera setup of the OnePlus 7 Pro

In less than a month, China-based OnePlus, known for making “flagship killer” smartphones, will be launching its next-generation flagship smartphones — OnePlus 7 series. It is expected to have three models — OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, and 7 Pro 5G.

Now, ahead of the launch event, the company has started teasing features of the upcoming smartphones. It has posted a small video teaser on social media platforms which reads “Bells and Whistles makes noise. We make phones.”

The video teaser also has an illustration of a smartphone’s back panel which showcases a triple camera setup with sensors stacked vertically. This is believed to be the OnePlus 7 Pro and the standard model isn’t likely to have a triple camera setup.

The smartphone is expected to come packed with a 6.67-inch Super Optic display with 90Hz refresh rate and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core flagship chipset. In the camera department, the device features a triple camera setup on the back. It will consist of a 48 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP secondary sensor, and an 8 MP tertiary sensor. The phone will be running Android 9 Pie OS with the Oxygen OS on top.

As per the recent leak, the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model of the phone could be priced about EUR 749 (approximately ₹58,500), whereas the 12 GB RAM with 256 GB storage model could set you back by EUR 819 (approximately ₹64,000). Pricing of the base model with 6 GB RAM is not yet known.