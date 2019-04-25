OnePlus 7 Pro pricing information leaked ahead of launch; could start at ₹52,000

OnePlus has confirmed that it will be launching its upcoming flagship smartphones — the OnePlus 7 series, at a launch event on 14th May. The event is scheduled to take place in three places at the same time, and the Indian event will be held in Bangalore.

While the company has not yet confirmed, reports indicate that three smartphones could get launched — OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, and 7 Pro 5G. While the renders and specs of the OnePlus 7 Pro were leaked earlier, a new leak reveals the phone’s pricing information.

Leakster Ishan Agrawal also tweeted about that the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model of the phone could be priced about EUR 749 (approximately ₹58,500), whereas the 12 GB RAM with 256 GB storage model could set you back by EUR 819 (approximately ₹64,000).

Exclusive for @androidcentral:

OnePlus 7 Pro European Price-

6+128GB: € ??? (Unknown ATM)

8+256GB: € 749/759

12+256GB: € 819/829

Colours: Mirror Grey, Almond, Nebula Blue

(Please DO NOT convert to other currencies, prices will differ region by region.)https://t.co/UXkSiaOgQD pic.twitter.com/f3UOPeDuFS — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 24, 2019

A user on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo asked Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus if RMB 5,000 would be enough to buy the latest smartphone, to which Lau replied saying, it would be just about right. In terms of currency conversion, RMB 5,000 translates to ₹52,100, which could be the pricing for the base model. The pricing of OnePlus 7 is not yet known.

The smartphone is expected to come packed with a 6.67-inch Super Optic display with 90Hz refresh rate and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core flagship chipset. In the camera department, the device features a triple camera setup on the back. It will consist of a 48 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP secondary sensor, and an 8 MP tertiary sensor. The phone is running Android 9 Pie OS with the Oxygen OS on top.

To know for sure which devices are launching next month as well as their specs, pricing and availability details, we’ll have to wait for a few more weeks.

