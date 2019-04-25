How to view battery percentage on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro [Guide]

Xiaomi’s latest smartphone release, the Redmi Note 7 Pro packs a punch, it runs on the Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Most Androids don’t show the battery percentage in the status bar, but there’s nothing to worry. If you want to keep a percentage in the status bar, you can simply enable it under the settings. Here’s how you can do it on your Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro.

View battery percentage on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

To view the battery percentage on your Redmi Note 7 Pro, go to the Battery settings and under that Notifications & status bar. You will see an option named Battery Indicator, just enable the slider and you are done. This option will add a percentage next to the battery icon in the status bar.

That’s not it, also view the network speed in the status bar in real-time, this is another feature that might come handy.

Go to the Settings -> Notification & status bar and turn on the slider Show connection speed.

The MIUI 10 is filled with a host of features that make things easier for you, run dual apps, take three-finger screenshots, hide the notch, use gestures to navigate and more. Take a look at these 10 top Redmi Note 7 Pro tips and tricks, and hidden features.

