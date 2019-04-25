Nubia Red Magic 3 spotted on Geekbench revealing key specifications

ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia is all set to launch its third-generation gaming smartphone, dubbed Nubia Red Magic 3 at the RNG eSports Centre in Beijing in China on 28th April. Ahead of its official launch, the smartphone has been spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench.

The Geekbench listing of the phone, which carries model number NX629J reveals some of its key specifications. The smartphone will come powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 octa-core flagship processor.

It will be coupled with 8 GB of RAM. In the benchmark test, the phone managed to achieve 3,513 points in the single-core test and 11,309 points in the multi-core test. However, the Geekbench scores are not any higher than other Snapdragon 855-powered flagships.

On the Master Lu benchmark, the phone is spotted in a 12 GB RAM variant as well. This top-end model managed to score a whopping 472,947 points in the benchmark. Earlier, the 8 GB RAM variant of the smartphone was spotted on the same benchmark which scored an impressive 470,574 points.

A recent leaked to the device suggests that it will come with a display having a 90 Hz refresh rate. This info isn’t surprising, as Nubia had already teased that its upcoming gaming smartphone will have a refresh rate “higher than most gaming PCs”.

The device is expected to come packed with a 3800 mAh battery and a 4D vibration system that enables haptic feedback system while playing games. The Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone, as well as the Nubia Alpha smartwatch and the Nubia Pods wireless earphones will be available in India next month.

