Mobile Phones / Tablets

Nubia Red Magic 3 spotted on Geekbench revealing key specifications

By Jeet
0

ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia is all set to launch its third-generation gaming smartphone, dubbed Nubia Red Magic 3 at the RNG eSports Centre in Beijing in China on 28th April. Ahead of its official launch, the smartphone has been spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench.

Nubia-Red-Magic-3-Geekbench

The Geekbench listing of the phone, which carries model number NX629J reveals some of its key specifications. The smartphone will come powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 octa-core flagship processor.

It will be coupled with 8 GB of RAM. In the benchmark test, the phone managed to achieve 3,513 points in the single-core test and 11,309 points in the multi-core test. However, the Geekbench scores are not any higher than other Snapdragon 855-powered flagships.

On the Master Lu benchmark, the phone is spotted in a 12 GB RAM variant as well. This top-end model managed to score a whopping 472,947 points in the benchmark. Earlier, the 8 GB RAM variant of the smartphone was spotted on the same benchmark which scored an impressive 470,574 points.

Nubia-Red-Magic-3-Master-Lu-Benchmark

A recent leaked to the device suggests that it will come with a display having a 90 Hz refresh rate. This info isn’t surprising, as Nubia had already teased that its upcoming gaming smartphone will have a refresh rate “higher than most gaming PCs”.

The device is expected to come packed with a 3800 mAh battery and a 4D vibration system that enables haptic feedback system while playing games. The Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone, as well as the Nubia Alpha smartwatch and the Nubia Pods wireless earphones will be available in India next month.

Via