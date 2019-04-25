Oppo A9 launched; comes with Helio P70 SoC, dual rear cameras and 16 MP selfie camera
Oppo has today officially launched a new smartphone in the company’s A-series, dubbed as Oppo A9. The phone is a successor to the Oppo A7 that was launched in November last year.
The Oppo A9 features a 6.53-inch HD+ display offering a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.70 percent. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset.
The smartphone packs 6 GB of RAM and comes with 128 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity.
Coming to the camera setup, it comes with dual camera sensors on the back panel, consisting of a 16 MP primary lens and a 2 MP secondary lens for depth sensing. It comes with features such as night scape 2.0, HDR, beauty mode, AI scene recognition and AI portraits.
On the front-side, the device features a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric security. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a micro USB port.
In the software department, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie OS out of the box with the company’s own ColorOS 6 on top. It also comes with GameBoost 2.0 that enhances the gaming experience. The phone is powered by a 4020 mAh battery with AI Power Management feature.
The Oppo A9 is currently available for pre-orders in China and will go on sale from 30th April. Priced at 1,799 Yuan, the device will be offered in three color options — Green, White, and Purple.
Oppo A9 Specifications
- CPU: 2.1 GHz MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor
- RAM: 6 GB
- GPU: Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- Operating System: ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie
- Display: 6.53-inch HD+ display offering a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 90.70% screen-to-body ratio
- Rear Camera: Dual camera with 16 MP primary sensor and 2 MP depth sensing camera
- Front Camera: 16 MP
- Internal Storage: 128 GB
- External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, GameBoost 2.0
- Colors: Green, White, and Purple
- Battery: 4020 mAh
Oppo A9 Pricing and Availability
- Pricing: RMB 1,799 (~$267)
- Availability: On pre-orders in China; sale from 30th April