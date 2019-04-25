Upcoming Redmi flagship smartphone’s specifications leaked online

We have been hearing about the upcoming flagship smartphone from Redmi, a Xiaomi sub-brand that recently started operating independently. There have been a few contradictory reports related to the smartphone. Now, a leakster from China has leaked the phone’s specifications.

According to the Weibo user who leaked the specs, the upcoming flagship device from Redmi will come packed with 8 G B RAM. The phone has already been confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship chipset — Snapdragon 855.

The leak also revealed that the smartphone will be featuring a triple camera setup on the back panel and the primary camera sensor will be of 48 MP. The phone will have a 6.39-inch display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution.

On the front side, the smartphone will be featuring a 32 MP snapper for taking the selfies and video calling. The recently launched Redmi Y3 smartphone also comes equipped with the same camera sensor on the front-side.

The 48 MP primary camera sensor on the back side will be coupled with an 8 MP secondary telephoto lens and a 13 MP tertiary wide-angle lens. The phone will have 128 GB of internal storage but we expect the device to come in other memory configurations as well.

While the software related information is not yet known, we expect the smartphone to be running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own MIUI 10 on top. The phone’s battery capacity is not known but it’s likely to support fast charging.

Earlier, Redmi’s president had said that the phone won’t be made available anytime soon and hinted that it will be launched in the H2 2019. Since the phone is already getting leaked, we expect the Redmi flagship to go official in a couple of months.

A Redmi smartphone in Red color with elevating camera has been leaked a few times. While some say it’s the Redmi flagship smartphone, some reports indicate that it’s a different phone which will be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC and 4000 mAh battery.

