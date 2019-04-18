Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone to launch on 28th April

China-based ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia is all set to launch its third-generation gaming smartphone, dubbed Nubia Red Magic 3 at the RNG eSports Centre in Beijing in China on 28th April. The phone will be the successor to the Nubia Red Magic Mars.

While the poster shared by Nubia General Manager Ni Fei on Weibo reveals the phone launch date, nothing much is known about the upcoming smartphone. However, some of the details related to the device were revealed previously.

Last month, it was revealed that the company’s upcoming gaming smartphone will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor and up to 12 GB of RAM. The smartphone is also expected to include a liquid and air cooling system for thermal management.

Coming to the display, the screen of the Nubia Red Magic 3 is touted to have a “higher refresh rate than most gaming PCs”. This could be a refresh rate of 120Hz or even more. The device is expected to come packed with a 3800 mAh battery and a 4D vibration system that enables haptic feedback system while playing games.

Earlier this month, the company had announced that the upcoming Nubia Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone, as well as the Nubia Alpha smartwatch and the Nubia Pods wireless earphones will be available in India next month. However, the company has not yet shared final dates for the availability of these products in India.

Source