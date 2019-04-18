Redmi Y3 to pack 4000 mAh battery and have gradient finish

Redmi, which has so far launched four smartphones — Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go, and Redmi 7, is all set to launch its new smartphone. Redmi Y3 will go official on 24th April in India and ahead of the phone’s launch, the company has shared a teaser video.

The teaser video reveals that the smartphone will come with a gradient finish on the back panel. It also confirms that the smartphone will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery. Earlier, the company had claimed that the phone’s battery will last two days on a single charge.

The phone’s landing page on Amazon India website hints that the phone will be available for purchase exclusively through Amazon.in upon its launch. Further, it reveals that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm chipset, but it has not been specified yet.

The Redmi Y3 is confirmed to come with a 32 MP front-facing camera, however, it won’t be the first smartphone to boast such high-resolution camera sensor on the front side. There are already a few smartphones available in the market featuring a 32 MP camera on the front side, which includes Huawei P30 and Vivo V15 Pro (Review).

The phones with 32-megapixel camera uses Samsung GD1 sensor. It comes equipped with real-time HDR mode. It has a single pixel size of 0.8 microns and also supports 4-in-1 pixel binning technology for capturing brighter shots in the low-light conditions.

Along with the Redmi Y3 launch on 24th April in India, the China-based company is also expected to launch the Redmi 7 smartphone in India.

