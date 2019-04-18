Honor 20 Pro image leak showcases quad cameras on the back and gradient design

Honor 20 series, which is set to launch on 21st May at a launch event in London, is expected to have at least three devices — Honor 20, Honor 20 Lite and Honor 20 Pro. Now, ahead of the phone’s launch next month, images of the Honor 20 Pro has surfaced online, revealing a few details.

The leak images shows that the smartphone will come with a gradient finish on the back panel, which is a trend nowadays. Further, it also confirms that the device will feature a quad camera setup on the back panel along with an LED flash.

This is contradictory to the previous leak which suggested that the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera set-up. The newly leaked image clearly shows four sensors, with one of them appearing to be a ToF camera.

The sensor at the top has a linear outline which appears to be a periscope sensor, just like the one on the Huawei P30 Pro. The phone’s main camera sensor is expected to be a 48-megapixel camera, which could be the Sony IMX600 image sensor.

It is expected to be accompanied by a 20-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, with support for 3x optical zoom. The fourth sensor appears to be a ToF camera. Moreover, there also appears to be a laser autofocus module just above the LED flash.

The Honor 20 Pro is expected to be powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 chipset, coupled with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. It could pack 3650 mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. As for the software, it is expected to come with features like Gaming+, Link Turbo, and GPU Turbo among others.

Source